A Prince George’s County police officer responding to a call of shots fired was injured in a two-car crash Sunday in the District Heights area, authorities said, while an adult from the other vehicle had serious injuries.

The officer had a green traffic signal when he entered the intersection at Marlboro Pike and Aztec Drive, where the collision occurred, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, a police spokeswoman.

The officer was responding to a report that shots had been fired, and his lights and siren were activated, Johnson said. The crash happened about 5 p.m., Prince George’s fire officials said in a tweet.

Following the collision, the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the fire department.

One adult and three children from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, the fire department said. The adult suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Other officers handled the shots-fired call, Johnson said. There was no indication that anyone had been shot.

