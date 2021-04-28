A grand jury indicted Wormuth on Tuesday and he turned himself in to authorities that evening. Wormuth was released by a judge on a $10,000 bond, officials said.
Robert Bonsib, an attorney for Wormuth, said his client is not guilty of the charges.
Velez and Braveboy said that on Oct. 20, the teen was standing outside an apartment complex on Davis Avenue in Suitland when Wormuth allegedly grabbed the handcuffed boy by the neck and assaulted him.
Officials did not say why the teen had been cuffed but said that there were no “active cases” against the teen related to the encounter.
Velez said the teen was not injured, but Braveboy said that authorities are still investigating “the issue of injuries” as well as the “entire incident that occurred.”
Other officers at the scene reported Wormuth’s conduct to their supervisor, who notified the internal affairs division, which investigates uses of force and allegations of officer misconduct.
Within days, Velez said Wormuth had been suspended with pay, and soon after the case was referred to the state’s attorney’s office to review for possible criminal charges.
Braveboy said her office has a “very strong case” against Wormuth, who faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.
The state’s attorney praised the officers who reported the incident.
“Change starts within,” she said. “What they also understand is that the law applies to everyone.”
Velez said he also supports the whistleblowers.
“I want to say that I am proud of our officers,” the interim chief said.
In a statement, Bonsib said there was no evidence to support the charges.
“This incident was captured on a police helicopter video and shows Cpl. Wormuth taking custody of a suspect who had just fled from police after a police investigation that resulted in the seizure of a firearm,” Bonsib said. “The contact at issue lasted less than 2 seconds and was a proper and necessary brief use of force to secure the custody of the suspect.”
Wormuth began working for Prince George’s in 2007, police said. He recently was accused of creating a “pervasive racially hostile environment” in his unit in an expert report that is part of a pending discrimination lawsuit filed against the department. The lawsuit, filed by a group of Black and Hispanic officers in 2018, alleges internal, systemic discrimination within the force.
The plaintiff’s expert report, which was unsealed by a judge this year, lists the names of dozens of officers either accused of discriminatory behavior or who are alleged to have allowed such misconduct to go unpunished.
It also includes a list of 61 officers who used forced more than 20 times in a four-year period. Wormuth is among them, and according to data obtained from the department during discovery, he used force on 24 people. All but three were Black, according to the report.
When asked whether all instances of force used by Wormuth were sustained or if the officer had ever faced discipline at work, the department said it could not comment, citing Maryland records laws that prevent police agencies from releasing information about officer discipline records.
The indictment of Wormuth comes amid a period of turmoil for the department.
Velez and other department leaders, including former chiefs Hank Stawinski and Mark Magaw, became targets of the federal suit and were accused by the plaintiffs and community groups of failing to address the department’s alleged shortcomings.
Velez has been in the top job on an acting basis since last summer but was passed over to become the permanent chief in favor of Malik Aziz, an outside candidate who has spent his career with the Dallas Police Department. Aziz will take over in May.
Last week, County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) asked for and accepted the resignation of Magaw as her deputy chief administrative officer for public safety and homeland security, the highest-ranking law enforcement position in her Cabinet. She also announced Velez’s retirement.
That same day, another officer, Lt. Edward “Scott” Finn, 47, was charged in federal court with tax evasion related to his private security business that employs other off-duty police. Prosecutors allege in court records that Finn failed to report more than $1.3 million in taxable income from the business on his personal and corporate tax returns for the five-year period.
Before his arrest, Finn had been suspended in March for an unrelated incident, but the department would not disclose the nature of his discipline, citing Maryland laws that prohibit them from releasing personnel information about officers.
At the news conference Wednesday, Velez said that Finn no longer works for the department and will be allowed to retire will his full benefits and pension.
