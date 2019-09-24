A Prince George’s County police officer accused of demanding cash from two people during traffic stops was indicted Tuesday.

Corporal Radames Gonzalez, 49, was charged with extortion, misconduct in office, false imprisonment and other related charges in connection with incidents from Oct. 8 and Oct. 17 of 2018, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incidents occurred in Temple Hills, Md., prosecutors said. Prosecutors did not detail how much money Gonzalez allegedly asked for during the stops. Online case records show that the 11 counts Gonzalez is charged with include theft of a value between $100 to $1,500 and extortion for less than $1,000.

Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11. Online court records did not list an attorney for Gonzalez.