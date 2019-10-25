Judge Ingrid M. Turner handed down the sentence nearly three months after she found Downey guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

In the August trial, prosecutors argued that Downey purposely and maliciously beat a man who was cooperating with police while being taken into custody. Downey argued that he had reacted to defend himself against what he thought was a headbutt coming his way.

“We believe his behavior was egregious,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said after the sentencing.

Downey, 32, has been with Prince George’s police for eight years and was suspended after police learned of the incident from October 2018.

The conviction stems from the police stop of Andre Vincent Verdier, who had been found sleeping in a storage container outside a CVS in Temple Hills, Md. Verdier, who was looking for a warm place to rest, set off an alarm when he entered the container, according to court testimony.

Verdier was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary in a case that was later dropped. While taking him into custody, officers handcuffed him behind his back and put him in a seat belt in the front of a police cruiser.

After some sort of verbal exchange between Downey and Verdier, Downey asked a fellow officer at the location whether there was a camera in a police cruiser at the scene, prosecutors said. The fellow officer said there wasn’t and Downey then began to beat Verdier in an expletive-laden rant, according to court testimony from one of the officers who testified against Downey at trial.

“The public needs to trust that they won’t be harmed purposefully and maliciously,” Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Joy said in asking for a sentence of 18 months for Downey.

Downey’s attorney Shaun F. Owens called the request for 18 months “the most disproportionate and draconian” recommendation he has seen in more than a decade, noting that his client has no criminal record.

At trial, Owens said Verdier was acting erratically during the arrest, bashing his head around the cruiser and jerking around. Downey said he struck Verdier after he thought Verdier was preparing to headbutt him.

Owens pushed back against prosecutors’ version of events, saying there was no evidence of a “vicious beating.”

“This was an error on his part,” Owens said. “He went outside the scope of the force that was allowable under the circumstances.”

After Downey’s conviction in August, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski apologized to Verdier, who was not at Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Downey has been suspended with pay since October 2018 and now will undergo administrative proceedings to determine his status within the department.

