Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) announced Tallant’s sentence at a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said it was a “sad day” for the community.

“When the men and women of the Prince George’s County Police Department take an oath to protect and serve us, we expect them to abide by our laws as well,” Braveboy said. “It is a stain on this department that is unacceptable.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it first learned of the assault in the spring of 2019, more than two years after it occurred, and immediately launched an internal affairs investigation.

Tallant, the female officer and two others had been socializing in the Fraternal Order of Police lodge parking lot in Upper Marlboro after the facility closed. The female officer went into the woods to “relieve herself,” prosecutors said, and Tallant followed.

The lieutenant pinned her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. The other officers eventually intervened and stopped the assault, prosecutors said.

Police internal affairs suspended Tallant without pay and referred the case to the state’s attorney’s office, where the public integrity unit launched its own investigation. A grand jury later indicted Tallant on the second-degree sex offense.

Tallant had been with the department since 1997 and was assigned to the narcotics enforcement division, police said. He retired before the police department concluded its internal affairs investigation.

“We have faith in our court system and as an agency we respect the decision made,” Julie Wright, director of media relations for the police department, said in a statement about Tallant’s sentencing.

Ivan Bates, Tallant’s attorney, said he and his client “don’t feel justice was served here.” A judge has denied multiple attempts to request a new trial, but Bates said his client is challenging those denials in court.

“To say we’re disappointed is an understatement,” Bates said. “But we’ll take it up in appeal.”

Braveboy said the officer who was assaulted gave a “survivor” impact statement — rather than a victim impact statement — at Tallant’s sentencing hearing.

“She exemplifies the bravery that the men and women of the Prince George’s County Police Department are supposed to exemplify,” Braveboy said.

The state’s attorney delivered a clear message during the news conference to those who have been sexually assaulted: “Please come forward.”

“It is very difficult for women in male-dominated professions sometimes to feel comfortable coming forward,” Braveboy said. “I want you to know that we will believe you, we will listen to you . . . we will seek justice, and we will do so in a way that honors you and respects you.”