Police have reported an officer-involved shooting in the Oxon Hill area. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)By Katie MettlerToday at 1:58 p.m. EDTPrince George's County police are investigating a shooting in the Oxon Hill area that involved one of its officers Friday afternoon.The department said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Owens Road.No other information was immediately available, including whether anyone had been wounded or killed.Owens Road is closed between Kennebec and Iverson streets.This story will be updated.