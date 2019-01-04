A woman alleged that a Prince George’s County police officer touched her inappropriately. He has been suspended while officials investigate, the county police said. (iStock/iStock)

A Prince George’s County police officer was suspended Friday after a woman alleged that the officer touched her inappropriately outside the New Carrollton Metro Station, the county police said.

In a statement issued Friday night the county police said the assault was alleged to have occurred shortly before 5 a.m. while the officer was on-duty.

County police said both Metro Transit Police and the county police internal affairs division are investigating.

In the statement the county police said that as is standard practice when criminal wrongdoing is alleged, the officer has been suspended until the investigations are concluded.

The statement did not give the name of the officer, or provided details on the circumstances of the alleged incident.