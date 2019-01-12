Prince George County police are investigating a six-car accident on Indian Head Highway Friday night, less than a half mile from where a deadly crash occurred about two weeks ago that resulted in the deaths of three children.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said four people were hospitalized following the accident that occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday near the corner of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road.

The accident took place near the site of a Dec. 30 fatal crash where a pickup, driven by a suspected drunk driver, slammed into the back of another car. Five-year-old twins and their 13-month-old brother were killed, and the children’s parents were hurt. The family was heading home from church.

Prince George’s officials have repeatedly asked Maryland state legislators for additional safety measures, including speed cameras and additional streetlights, along the 13-mile highway also known as Route 210.

AAA regularly calls Indian Head Highway one of the most dangerous roads in the Washington region, with only the Baltimore-Washington Parkway listed as more deadly.