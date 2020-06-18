Stawinski did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The announcement of his resignation comes after officers suing the county filed an expert report Thursday that they say shows systems of discrimination and retaliation exist within the department.

Earlier Thursday, Bob Ross, the head of the Prince George’s chapter of the NAACP, said the group planned to hold a vote of no-confidence in Stawinski’s leadership.

As part of a drawn-out lawsuit alleging that the Prince George’s County Police Department is biased against black and Hispanic employees, officers suing the county filed an expert report they say shows widespread discrimination within the department .

The report filed Thursday came in response to Prince George’s County’s request earlier this year asking a federal judge to limit the plaintiffs’ ability to bring evidence of widespread discrimination, asserting the case is about isolated events. A judge has not yet ruled on the county’s motion.

“A day of reckoning is coming for Prince George’s County police,” said Deborah Jeon, the legal director of the ACLU of Maryland. “We believe today’s court filing moves us a big step closer to that day.”

The original lawsuit, filed with the backing of the ACLU of Maryland and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs in December 2018, claims that the police department routinely deploys harsher disciplinary measures to officers of color. The lawsuit also asserts that the department systematically demotes those who complain of biased treatment.

Representatives from the county did not immediately comment on the latest filing, but in the past, they have declined to speak on the matter citing the pending litigation. The county has largely denied the allegations in court filings.

“Defendants deny that they have engaged in racial discrimination or retaliation or disability discrimination employment,” the county said in a court documents filed March 10.

In the expert report, Michael Graham, the former assistant sheriff in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, referenced data from the police department’s disciplinary files that he said shows officers of color were far more likely to be investigated, disciplined and terminated during a six-year period that began in mid-2013. He also detailed more than two dozen incidents of what he identified as racist conduct in the police department, and he said only half were investigated.

In the report, Graham described some of the allegedly racist events that transpired without investigation or disciplinary repercussions.

In June 2018, a group of predominantly white officers walked out of an implicit bias training conducted by the University of Maryland, Graham’s report said. Two months later, a viral video captured a white corporal describing a “black bad guy” as an example of a suspect when giving a demonstration to a group of children. In both incidents, Graham said he found no evidence of investigations or disciplinary consequences.

Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution focused on police-civilian relations and a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, said he was leading the implicit bias training when the officers walked out.

“During a break, I noticed that officers were walking out of the building at the University of Maryland, down the steps and back to their vehicles without necessarily doing it to my face, which is something that my undergraduate students actually would have done,” he said Thursday.

The expert report also identified complaints from community members and politicians about racist or abusive conduct. Descriptions of the events were largely redacted in the report, but Graham asserted that “there is evidence that the Department has persistently and systemically failed to investigate or discipline adequately allegations of discrimination.”

“This fact-finding report only reaffirms what many of us have personally witnessed and experienced and continue to suffer from at the hands of Chief Stawinski,” said Joe Perez, a former officer with the department and the president of the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association. “No thought is given to the mistreatment of the citizens of Prince George’s County.”

A trial board had voted to demote Perez after it determined he tried to use his official position to influence a personal matter involving his son and threatened a police chief from another agency. But Perez has said the case and discipline against him was the result of retaliation for his activism in speaking out against the police department.

Many of those involved with the lawsuit also filed a complaint with the Justice Department asking for a review of whether minority officers are treated unfairly or are unjustly demoted or disciplined after exposing wrongdoing. Justice Department officials have previously declined to comment on the “existence of nonexistence” of an investigation involving Prince George’s County police.

A representative from the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs said the federal agency has yet to make a decision about whether to pursue the case in court.