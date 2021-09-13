Williams was picking up food at the front desk of the building before 1 p.m. on Friday when apartment personnel identified him as someone who had been banned from the property, according to police. Diggs, who lived at the complex and performed private security duties, was in uniform when he escorted Williams outside, police said.
A verbal dispute escalated to a physical one, authorities said, and the altercation between the men spilled into the public street. During the encounter, police said Williams pulled out two separate guns — a handgun and long gun — which were later identified as “realistic” replicas.
Diggs attempted to deploy his Taser twice, police said, but did not hit Williams. Police said Williams did not comply with orders to drop the long gun when Diggs asked, so the officer fired “multiple” shots. Williams died in the street, residents said. His family could not be reached for comment.
Diggs was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face and hands, police said.
Efforts to reach Diggs were not successful. He is now on administrative leave while the department investigates.