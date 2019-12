They found 60-year-old Eddie Wellington of Suitland was on a bike crossing the intersection when he was struck by a car traveling northbound on Harry S. Truman Drive, the statement said.

The driver, who was not hurt, remained on the scene, police said, while Wellington suffered critical injuries and died Nov. 21.

Police said they are investigating what led to the collision and are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 301-731-4422.

AD