Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon at the 4000 block of 21st Place in Hillcrest Heights.

Officers said a shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m., and officers found a man on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives said they had not identified any suspects.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news