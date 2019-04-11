An officer-involved shooting incident happened Thursday at a shopping center in College Park, Md. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

Authorities said a Prince George’s County police officer was involved in a shooting incident Thursday morning in College Park.

Few details were immediately available. Authorities did not say whether anyone was hurt.

Police tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. that the incident happened in the 4700 block of Cherry Hill Road. That area is home to the College Park Marketplace near the Route 1 and Capital Beltway interchange.

This story will be updated.

