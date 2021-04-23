He is accused of attempting to evade taxes on the private security business, Edward Finn Inc., from 2014 to 2019. The company coordinates security work for off-duty law enforcement officers at apartment complexes and businesses in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties — a common form of what’s called “secondary employment” for police, according to prosecutors.
On Friday afternoon, a federal judge released Finn from law enforcement custody but ordered him to surrender his passport and his collection of 150 guns. He is not permitted to leave the region while his case is pending, the judge said, nor is he allowed to have contact with five unidentified witnesses.
Finn’s attorney, Tim Maloney, had no objections to the conditions suggested by federal prosecutors. When asked if he would obey the conditions when released, Finn told the judge: “One thousand percent, and thank you.”
On Thursday, interim police chief Hector Velez wrote in an email to the department that all work through Finn’s business is prohibited after 5 p.m. on April 26.
Prosecutors allege in court records that Finn failed to report more than $1.3 million in taxable income from the business on his personal and corporate tax returns for the five-year period. Finn deposited the $1,397,295 worth of checks written to the business into his personal bank and the accounts of his children, according to prosecutors.
By not reporting this income, prosecutors claim Finn avoided paying nearly half a million dollars in taxes.
