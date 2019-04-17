A Prince George’s County police officer accidentally shot himself in the arm early Wednesday, the department said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the officer’s home in Clinton, Prince George’s police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said. Police were called to the 5000 block of Abilene Drive after an officer reported accidentally shooting himself, she said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Internal affairs is investigating the shooting, Cotterman said.

Police did not detail whether the officer accidentally shot himself with his department-issued weapon nor identify the officer involved.

