A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended without pay after he was accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend while holding a loaded gun, authorities said.

Corporal Steven Davis has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Sept. 24 incident that occurred while he was off duty at his home in Laurel, according to Prince George’s County police.

Davis, a patrol officer who has been with the department for seven years, was arrested in the domestic incident Tuesday in Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s Police said.

At around 7 p.m., a woman contacted police saying her boyfriend, a Prince George’s Country police officer, assaulted her in the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said.

Davis, 31, “head-butted” and bit the woman, police said. Davis also hit the woman with a gun and made death threats while holding the loaded gun, police said. Anne Arundel County police said the gun was his police-issued duty weapon.

The woman reported injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Prince George’s County police said it has launched an internal investigation into the matter, and Davis’s police powers were immediately suspended when the department learned of his arrest.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski in a statement called the charges “deeply disturbing.”

“It saddens me to bring this news to my community, but rest assured, the actions of one do not represent the actions of the almost 1700 Prince George’s County police officers who serve and protect us every single day,” Stawinski said in a statement. “To the victims of domestic violence, I urge you to speak out. We will listen, we will act, and those responsible will be brought to justice.”

A judge ordered Davis held without bond during a hearing Wednesday morning, according to online court records.

Online court records did not list the name of Davis’s private attorney.

