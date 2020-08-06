The Prince George’s police department suspended Newcomer without pay, authorities said.
Interim police chief Hector Velez called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and launched an internal investigation into the officer’s alleged actions.
Newcomer, who is a corporal assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, was not on duty when the assault occurred, police said. He has been with Prince George’s police since 2013, according to an agency news release.
Newcomer’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
Katie Mettler contributed to this report.