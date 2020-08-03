The alleged assault took place July 30. The victim reported the incident to police the next day, authorities said.
Newcomer, who has been with the Prince George’s police department since 2013, is currently a corporal assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, the agency said in a news release. Newcomer was not on duty when the alleged assault occurred, police said.
“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing,” Interim Chief Hector Velez said in a statement. “When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police.”
In a separate news release, state police said Newcomer’s commanders were immediately notified of his arrest. Investigators consulted the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office on charges, police said.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Newcomer.