Black was suspended on Oct. 20 following the traffic stop on Oct. 7, Prince George’s County police said.
Black stopped a man driving on Branch Avenue near Temple Hills, prosecutors said.
The officer is accused of assaulting the man twice during the traffic stop, prosecutors said. The man was handcuffed during the second assault, prosecutors said.
It was not immediately known if Black had an attorney to represent him. Efforts to reach Black or his relatives on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
“We want our residents to feel safe. And that is why I have promised to always hold everyone accountable for their actions no matter their position and that includes law enforcement officers,” Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.
The Prince George’s County Police Department said it referred the case to prosecutors after Black’s commanders conducted a use-of-force review into the traffic stop and requested an internal investigation, according to police.
“It’s important for the community to know that in this case, a fellow officer intervened on behalf of the driver during the traffic stop,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement. “Corporal Black’s commanders reviewed evidence and based on that review, referred the case to Internal Affairs for an investigation.”
Black started in the department in 2002 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol before his suspension, police said. He was named one of the county’s Officers of the Year in 2014 for his pursuit of a gunman who killed his 3-year-old daughter.
