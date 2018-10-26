A Prince George’s County police officer accused of ordering a woman to perform a sex act during a traffic stop has been indicted by a grand jury on an array of charges, including first-degree rape, authorities said Friday.

Officer Ryan Macklin, 29, who has pleaded not guilty, has been jailed since his Oct. 15 arrest and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the rape count, the most serious charge against him. Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police car at the time of the offense, according to court documents.

Police said Macklin stopped the woman at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 in Langley Park, Md., and tried to touch her breast. He is accused of then ordering her to drive behind a store and perform a sex act on him, according to court documents.

An immigrant advocacy group, Casa of Maryland, said the woman approached the group’s advocates and reported being assaulted. She was initially hesitant to file a criminal complaint because of her immigration status, the group said.

Police said they later found evidence, including video footage, that supports her complaint.

Besides first-degree rape, the indictment charges Macklin with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He also was charged with violating a Maryland law that took effect this month, making it a crime for a law enforcement officer to have sexual contact with a person who is in custody.