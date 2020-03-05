Owen’s attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, has said authorities pressed the second-degree murder charge against Owen after a “rushed” investigation, and he has promised a vigorous defense.
Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference Thursday that the grand jury also indicted Owen on charges of manslaughter, assault, use of a handgun and misconduct in office.
Braveboy thanked the county police department for its collaboration in the investigation, but added that “we also conducted an independent investigation of the facts.”
Braveboy said preliminary information from a toxicology test showed that Green had PCP in his system when he died. This supports an initial assertion by Owen to fellow officers and authorities that he suspected Green to have been under the influence of the hallucinogenic, which has been associated with violent behavior. On the night of the shooting, police said Green was suspected to have been on PCP
Braveboy said Green does not appear to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the shooting.
Asked whether there was a struggle inside the patrol car before the shooting, Braveboy said, “Whether or not there was a struggle, we do believe that there was movement inside the vehicle.” She declined to elaborate.
Owen, who joined the force in 2010, was involved with two earlier shootings, one of them fatal. Braveboy has said her office is reviewing a 2011 shooting in which Owen killed a 35-year-old man who police said had threatened the officer with a revolver.
