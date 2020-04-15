Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the actions depicted on the video “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable.”

“While the facts surrounding this incident are still being gathered,” Stawinski said in a statement, “I am upset by what appears to be a lack of compassion for the involved citizen immediately following the physical confrontation.”

Stawinski said he would have expected the officer to “immediately, personally check on the involved citizen once it was apparent that he was unconscious.”

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the Langley Park area on Sunday, when the officer was working an off-duty security job at a liquor store, police said. He can be seen standing outside a door next to a line of people waiting to get in. The officer in the video was wearing a Prince George’s County police uniform, officials confirmed Wednesday.

A man in a brown jacket, according to the video, can be seen yelling and jabbing his finger toward the officer.

“Don’t touch me!” the man yells. “You don’t touch me!”

As the man gets close to the officer, it’s not clear from the video, first reported by Fox 5, whether he touches the officer. It is at that point, according to the video, the officer appears to strike him.

The man clearly can be seen falling to the pavement and doesn’t move, according to the video. Two men stand over him, while the officer does not move toward him, according to the video, which cuts off about two minutes after the man falls to the sidewalk.

Christina Cotterman, a police spokeswoman, said Wednesday the department was still trying to identify the man who fell to the pavement, find him and see whether he needs medical care. “We are actively working to do so,” Cotterman said.

It’s not clear from the video what preceded the confrontation.