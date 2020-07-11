Lynda Ann Jones, 62, of Capitol Heights, and her passenger and son, Richard Sylvester Jones, 42, also of Capitol Heights, died after their vehicle crashed into at least two utility poles along Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue, said a statement from police on Friday.
In the statement, police said officers were called to the Dash Inn gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue about 4:45 p.m. for a “disorderly call.”
On Friday police issued a statement saying a clerk had called about occupants of an SUV “who were acting in an unusual manner” at the pumps. Washington Saturday said the two were “disruptive to the point that the clerk became concerned and called 911.”
In the statement Friday, police said the first officer to arrive at the gas station “briefly spoke” to the occupants of the SUV before they drove off. A 6.7-mile chase ensued before the crash, the statement said.
In a Thursday tweet, the police said “when officers arrived at the gas station, the driver of the SUV sped away.”
Police said in an additional tweet Thursday that officers “briefly pursued” the SUV before a supervisor called off the chase. The Friday statement makes no mention of the chase being called off.
The suspended officers have not been named.
A clerk at the Dash Inn station declined to comment and referred questions to a corporate spokesperson, who did not immediately return a call Saturday.