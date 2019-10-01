It was possibly in the Riverdale area, the police said.
PGPD searches for missing baby: https://t.co/GR0uvGKFDF pic.twitter.com/2rGYHxB6Nh— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 1, 2019
The child’s mother was not identified by police by name, but they released her photograph to aid in the search.
Other details were not immediately available.
Police said they urgently wished to hear from anyone who recognized the baby ‘s mother or who had any information on the baby’s whereabouts. They asked anyone with information to call 301-699-2601 or 911.
