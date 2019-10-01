The Prince George’s County police said Tuesday that they were searching for a 3-month old baby, who reportedly has been missing since Monday.

The boy was identified by police as Ludwig Umanzor-Luna.

In a brief statement, police said the boy’s mother has reported giving the boy to an unidentified woman on Monday, but can not recall the woman’s identity or where the child was left.

It was possibly in the Riverdale area, the police said.

The child’s mother was not identified by police by name, but they released her photograph to aid in the search.

Other details were not immediately available.

Police said they urgently wished to hear from anyone who recognized the baby ‘s mother or who had any information on the baby’s whereabouts. They asked anyone with information to call 301-699-2601 or 911.

