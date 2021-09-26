“Once on scene, officers encountered two individuals. While speaking to the individuals they began to run from officers in opposite directions,” police tweeted.
One man evaded police and remained missing as of Sunday afternoon, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters.
An officer confronted the second suspect, who allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, and “that engagement resulted in the involved responding officer discharging his weapon, striking the suspect in the lower body,” Aziz said.
Police also tweeted a photo of the second suspect’s gun, which they say was recovered at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, and police expect to issue an update in coming days, Aziz said.