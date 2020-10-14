The system, which took two years to develop, aims to ensure that everyone, from 911 operators to exam nurses, is asking the right questions about strangulation and collecting crucial evidence that officials believe could save lives.

“This is really a dangerous form of domestic violence, and we’re calling it out for what it is,” Braveboy (D) said at a news conference.

For two weeks, the state’s attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s Hospital Center have been testing out the protocol. Officials say they have already encountered some success.

“It worked yesterday,” said Melissa Hoppmeyer, chief of the Family Violence and Special Victims Unit in the state’s attorney’s office.

A 911 dispatcher received a call from someone reporting they had been assaulted, Hoppmeyer said. The 911 dispatcher, who had been trained in how to talk to callers in such situations, asked the victim if they had been strangled or choked. The caller said yes, and Prince George’s police were notified so they could investigate.

The caller was later taken to the hospital to undergo a strangulation exam, during which hospital staff take photographs of a victim’s neck area with an expensive, high-end camera called the Cortexflo. The camera captures discoloration, swelling and increased blood flow to the injury site that the naked eye might not detect, officials said.

With the victim’s permission, those images are then shared with detectives and prosecutors and, if charges are brought against the alleged abuser, used as evidence in court.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), the county’s former state’s attorney and the office’s first domestic violence prosecutor, called strangulation a “silent killer” because the health consequences of oxygen deprivation are not always visible and victims often minimize their injuries. Both also make strangulation difficult to prosecute, Alsobrooks said.

Just 3 percent of strangulation victims seek help, officials said at the news conference, and women who are strangled are twice as likely to later become a victim of homicide or attempted homicide.

Braveboy said domestic violence crimes have risen by 10 percent during the coronavirus pandemic and that the state’s attorney’s office is seeing an additional three to five cases a week “where strangulation is indicated.”

“This rollout could not come a day sooner,” Braveboy said.

The initiative’s debut during Domestic Violence Awareness Month also comes after a new Maryland law took effect this year making strangulation a first-degree felony assault. Braveboy also championed that bill in the Maryland General Assembly.

Prince George’s County Sheriff Melvin C. High (D), who helped develop the new protocol, said the effectiveness of law enforcement and first responders is “aided by laws like this one.”

“Our state’s attorney was a moving force in getting this accomplished,” the sheriff said. “She advocated vigorously for this law.”

Fairmount Heights City Council member Stella Hargrove fought alongside Braveboy to pass the strangulation bill. On Wednesday she grew emotional as she talked about her own experience with domestic violence. She said she had been strangled until she lost consciousness.

Hargrove said her trauma still sneaks up on her, including during the news conference when the county executive read aloud the definition of strangulation.

“These effects carry on for years,” she said.