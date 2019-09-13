A Prince George’s County sheriff’s deputy has been suspended as she faces drunken-driving-related charges from a July incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy First Class Maria E. Mejia-Paz has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, failure to control speed to avoid collision, reckless driving and related charges stemming from an incident on July 20, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at Crain Highway and Annapolis Road in the Bowie area.

Mejia-Paz was off-duty at the time in a sheriff’s car when she struck another vehicle, said Sharon Taylor, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The fire department transported the other car’s driver to the hospital, and she was released the next day with minor injuries, Taylor said.

Mejia-Paz was put on emergency suspension hours after the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Mejia-Paz was charged after an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office, the department said Friday. Mejia-Paz could not be reached for comment.

Taylor said Mejia-Paz worked in warrants and has been with the department for a little more than four years.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news