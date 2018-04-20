A student at a high school in Prince George’s County complained of illness Friday and three other students were assessed after all four ate a brownie there, county police said.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the brownie or brownies consumed at Charles H. Flowers school “may have contained synthetic marijuana.”

The girl who complained of feeling ill went to the school office and then to a hospital for evaluation, said Officer Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman. She was seen at the hospital and released, Abdullah said. The other three students were assessed at the school.

Police said they had identified and questioned the student who they thought brought the cake onto the grounds of the school in Springdale.

As it turned out, the incident that may have involved synthetic marijuana occurred on April 20. The date, written “420,” has been described as a code term in “cannabis culture” referring to the consumption of cannabis. Marijuana comes from a plant with the botanical name cannabis.

A National Cannabis Festival Policy Summit was to be held Friday in Washington. Material posted online called the summit “D.C.’s premier celebration of cannabis advocacy.”

There was no indication of any connection between the event and the incident at Flowers.