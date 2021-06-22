The initiative includes programs to engage youths while also fighting a rise in street racing and other crimes.
“My motto has always been . . . no one gets a pass during the summer,” Aziz said during a virtual town hall with community members Monday evening. “Everyone fights crime during the summer; all entities of the police department.”
Crime prevention and public safety are at the forefront for Aziz and County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who kicked off crime-prevention walks to engage with community members on public safety last month.
The homicide rate has increased in the Maryland county adjacent to D.C., with Prince George’s police in May reporting that they had investigated nearly double the number of homicides in comparison with the same period last year. Officials also have expressed concerns about the increase in crimes involving juveniles, as victims and perpetrators.
Aziz also noted an increase in carjackings and said the county continues to work with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland to address those concerns. Last month, the U.S. attorney in Maryland announced the formation of a regional task force to prosecute carjackings spanning D.C. and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
“A carjacking, translated, is an aggravated robbery,” Aziz said. “When they cross jurisdictional lines, that just won’t be a stolen-car report. It will be an aggravated robbery, and the U.S. attorney’s office will actually prosecute them for doing that.”
The summer crime initiative is countywide, but Aziz said it will focus on several areas with historically high rates of crime including Suitland, Temple Hills, Capitol Heights, Langley Park, Lewisdale, Riverdale and surrounding areas bordering D.C.
New programs focused on community partnership as part of Operation Heat Wave are intended to engage youths and seniors alike in the county.
The operation joins other county efforts to engage youths.
During the town hall, Alsobrooks discussed the Summer Passport Experience, an enrichment program for youngsters from age 12 through 18.
The Summer Passport Experience is meant to give youths safe options for activities during the summer with options for education, entrepreneurship and entertainment activities.
“This program is designed to help enrich the lives of our young people, to learn new skills, to socialize,” Alsobrooks said. “We’re partnering with the Police Athletic League on a few of these opportunities, including white-water rafting.”
Operation Heat Wave is ongoing until September 7.