Prince William County police charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the slaying of a D.C. man after a deadly Sunday morning encounter at a Woodbridge home.

Abenezer Daniel Amare of Triangle, Va., was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Derrick Antwonne Alston of the District, Prince William County investigators said.

Just before 2 a.m., officers entered a home in the 15300 block of Bronco Way following reports of a shooting. There they found Alston suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators said Amare and Alston were inside the home when an argument broke out. The confrontation escalated and spilled outside where Amare allegedly brandished a gun and pulled the trigger, striking Alston.

Amare was arrested and is being held without bond, police said.