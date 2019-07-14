Christopher Santiago, of Triangle, was wearing a bullet proof vest and a gun belt and identified himself as a government contractor and then a volunteer firefighter when he was confronted by patrol officers Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers approached Santiago when they saw his vehicle with flashing red and white lights at a Dumfries intersection. Police said an investigation determined that Santiago had stopped his vehicle and activated his lights to engage with a citizen.

Police searched employment records and found Santiago was not employed by any law enforcement or other government agency, and he was arrested.

A court date was set for Sept. 9.