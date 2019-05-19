A Prince William County middle school student was attacked by three students who hit her, grabbed her by the neck and took her phone as she walked home from school earlier this month, police said.

The girl, who is 14, and a student at Graham Park Middle School in Triangle, was walking near Graham Park Road on May 10, when she came across four people she knew — three 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, according to a police incident report.

A “verbal altercation” began, and when the victim started to walk away and call a family member for help, a 14-year-old girl snatched the victim’s phone from her hand, the report said. The victim was then hit several times, but was able to “separate herself from the group,” according to the report.

As she walked away from her attackers, they followed her and continued to hit her, the report said.

It was then that another 14-year-old girl grabbed the victim by the neck, the report said. The three teens then repeatedly struck the girl until a passerby intervened, according to police.

The victim reported to a school resource officer that she had minor injuries from the attack; her cellphone was returned to her that same evening.

On Thursday, after an investigation, the school resource officer charged two 14-year-old girls who live in Dumfries with strong-armed robbery and assault by mob. Another 14-year-old girl, who also lives in Dumfries, was charged with strangulation and assault by mob. And a 13-year-old boy who lives in Triangle was charged with assault by mob.