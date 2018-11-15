A Virginia prosecutor has found that two police officers were justified in shooting and seriously wounding a man after he fired on them from a house roof, so no criminal charges will be filed against them.

The incident happened around 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 4 on Laurel Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. Police said a man called 911 and said his grandson, Brett Anthony Monteith was “bleeding and holding a firearm.” Police later figured out that Monteith had shot himself.

When officers arrived, Monteith fired at them with a .22 caliber rifle from the roof of the home and law enforcement called for backup, authorities said. Two of the four officers who were on the scene fired back at Monteith, police officials said in a statement.

He was struck in upper body and subdued in the front of the home. During the gunfire, one of the officers was hit in the back by a bullet fired by Monteith, police said. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution but not seriously injured.

Monteith was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but later released. He’s being held at the local jail.

Authorities said they’ve charged Monteith with one count of attempted capital murder and other charges. He faces a hearing in December.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert reviewed the case and ruled that “both officers were justified in their use of deadly force against the accused during this encounter.” He said no criminal charges “will be sought against any officer in this incident.”

Ebert said in a statement, “the evidence indicates that the responding officers used great restraint and used deadly force only when necessary, in my opinion.”

Police said the two officers who fired their weapons were Evan Jurgensen, 25, and John Yenchak, 22. Jurgensen has been with the department for about two years and Yenchak has been there for about 18 months.

Neither officer had been involved with a shooting previously, officials said, and they have both been “returned to full duty.”

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said in a statement that the officers “performed with the upmost courage as they faced a dangerous, unprovoked attack by an armed assailant.” He called their actions “heroic.”

Authorities said the police department’s Office of Professional Standards is doing an independent investigation into the shooting.

A final review of the incident will also be done by the department’s Use of Deadly Force Review Board. That board determines if a shooting was “within policy and will make any recommendations as needed based on their findings,” police said in a statement.