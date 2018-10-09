Authorities in Prince William County have reopened an investigation of a July crash that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on July 7 near Old Bridge Road and Rolling Brook Drive in Woodbridge, Va. An initial investigation found that a 1993 Toyota pickup truck was headed west on Old Bridge Road and turned left onto Rolling Brook Drive in front of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the Toyota did not yield the right of way, and investigators found that the Hyundai’s driver, Juan Corderio Carter, 30, of Woodbridge, was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Carter, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, James Ivy Turner, 68, of Woodbridge, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Turner died on Sept. 15, but police said he had been taken to another hospital out of state and they only recently were told of his death.

After Turner’s death, the investigation of the crash has been reopened, police said.

Carter’s bond information was not available, police said. He is due in court in November.