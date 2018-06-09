A Prince William County teenager, who was the passenger in a car apparently driven by an unlicensed 14-year-old, was killed Friday morning when the car he was riding in veered off the road and hit a tree in southern Fairfax County, police said Saturday.

The 15-year-old victim’s name was not released. The driver and three other 15-year-olds from Prince William in the car were injured, Fairfax police said. Two of those teens have been released from the hospital.

Police initially identified the driver as the victim. Lt. Eli Cory said Saturday that was incorrect and caused by human error.

Police declined to release the name or hometown of the 15-year-old passenger. The Virginia General Assembly passed a law last year prohibiting the release of the names of juvenile crime victims, and Cory said the passenger may have been the victim of a crime if the driver is found to have broken the law.

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lorton Road and Furnace Road in the Lorton area of Fairfax. Police said a Nissan Maxima was heading southbound on Furnace Road when it left the road, struck a tree and flipped.

The 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Investigators were still trying to determine if speed was a factor. Cory said the victim, riding in the back seat, was wearing a seat belt, as were the driver and the front passenger, but it was not clear if the other two rear passengers were belted in.