A Prince William teenager was fatally shot Monday in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.Police identified the male victim as a 17-year-old but did not disclose his name.Officers were called to the 4700 block of Still Place about 11 a.m. and performed CPR on the 17-year-old before medics arrived, police said. The teenager later died.The shooting "does not appear to be random," police said, though they are still investigating the crime.