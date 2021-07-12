A Prince William teenager was fatally shot Monday in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Police identified the male victim as a 17-year-old but did not disclose his name.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Still Place about 11 a.m. and performed CPR on the 17-year-old before medics arrived, police said. The teenager later died.

The shooting “does not appear to be random,” police said, though they are still investigating the crime.