The prized Vespa motor scooter which was placed outside an Italian food store in Arlington every day was reported stolen last year. It turned up Tuesday, buried under leaves and branches in woods. (Backy Krystal/ The Washington Post)

Perhaps the motor scooter, old and iconic, said Italy as much as the name of the store in Arlington where they put it outside every day.

The store, on Washington Boulevard in the Westover section is called “The Italian Store,” It sells gourmet Italian specialties and the people who run it prized their green Vespa which sat on the sidewalk each day.

Each day, that is, until the first weekend in December, when it vanished, and the Arlington police listed it as stolen. The store’s staff publicized the loss, but ultimately despaired of ever seeing the scooter again. And then on Tuesday in an event that appeared to embody, fate, luck, and the value of publicity, it was found.

It was, according to the store’s Facebook site, hidden in an Arlington park, deep in woods, under leaves and branches. It was well hidden, according to the account, but it did not escape the curiosity of a dog.

A man was walking Toby, a golden retriever in Lubber Run Park, when the dog began sniffing around two crossed logs. The man ‘s interest was engaged. And under all the woodsy camouflage was the Vespa.

At this point, according to the posting, the store’s efforts to publicize its loss paid off.

As a result of the outreach by the store, and by its customers as well, the man “immediately knew it belonged to us,” the Facebook posting said.

Calling the discovery miraculous, the store posted on line its thanks to its customers.

“We assumed it had been shipped away, sold and scrapped.” But the store said, nearly 1,000 community members posted information about it on their personal facebook pages.

Arlington residents, according to the posting, also studied the online sale adds, spoke to mechanics, and discussed the matter over coffee.

Tuesday’s Facebook posting said nothing about whether special measures would now be taken to secure the scooter.