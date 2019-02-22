While federal agents were preparing a massive takedown of armed drug dealers in Prince William County, a probation officer was tipping off several major targets of the investigation — because one was his cousin.

Abass Conteh, who pleaded guilty to obstruction last fall, will spend four years in prison. He is one of almost 50 people brought down in federal court by the “Tin Panda” investigation, which was spurred by increasing bloodshed between drug dealers in and around Woodbridge, Va. His cousin, Nasiru Carew, also pleaded guilty and got a 16-year sentence.

Conteh was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria.

He first learned of the investigation from a Prince William County detective who had been his high school football couch. When the detective found out Conteh was passing information along to his cousin and other drug dealers, he agreed to help the FBI build a case. He would meet with Conteh and give him information only about a relatively minor drug dealer, Alpha Kamara, who was not in a position to harm any informants.

Kamara removed his ankle monitor and absconded from state supervision. But investigators were not able to make a definitive case against Conteh until getting a search warrant for his cousin’s phone.

“Stay away from your local rapper,” Conteh wrote him. “It’s too hot ... Gang unit got every Lil gang name ... The FEDS are investigating.”

In December 2017, Kamara was found and arrested after a 12-hour standoff. The detective informed Conteh, who called his cousin the next day.

“The feds goal is to find the supplier for the guns and drugs,” he said, adding that he thought Carew would be safe if Kamara didn’t “snitch.”

Carew was arrested a few hours later, along with two dozen others.

In letters to the court, friends and former colleagues described Conteh as a trustworthy, hard-working person who mentored young basketball and football players and supported a large family in both Northern Virginia and Serra Leone. They said he escaped a poor and violent childhood to become his family’s first college graduate in the United States. Before he was a defendant in federal court ,he had dreams of working there as a probation officer.

“He wanted to save his family member,” his mother-in-law wrote. “Abass paid the ultimate price and has lost everything.”

