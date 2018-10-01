Dr Marion Jordan, former head of the burn center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center died last week in a traffic incident. (iStock/iStock)

A man killed last week in a traffic incident in Maryland was a prominent physician in the Washington area and former director of the burn center at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Marion Jordan, 74, died early Friday in a three car crash on Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, according to the state police.

In a Facebook posting, the hospital center said that under his leadership, the center’s burn and trauma teams received word-wide recognition for their work, particularly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon.

In a Twitter message, the D.C. Fire and EMS department said he and his extraordinary staff treated many “badly burned” D.C. firefighters, along with many other burn patients.

He “will be sorely missed,” the department said.

According to the state police, Dr. Jordan’s Hyundai and another car, a Mercury, were in a crash in the middle lane of southbound Interstate 97 at Quarterfield Road.

Both Dr. Jordan and the passenger from the other car got out of their vehicles.

A third car then struck both vehicles, the state police said.

In addition, the third car also hit Dr. Jordan, and the passenger from the Mercury, the state police said.

Dr. Jordan, who lived in Anne Arundel, died at the scene, the state police said.

In a news release issued the day of the two collisions, the police said the causes of both collisions were being investigated. However, they said neither alcohol nor drugs contributed.