A prominent Annandale music teacher has been charged with sexually abusing two former students following an investigation that lasted nearly a year, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Cummins, 56, is facing eight counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, police said. He was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday after returning to the United States from a trip abroad.

Cummins has spent more than three decades teaching students, according to a biography on his website. He is the founder and director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling group for school-age children. He also owns two Huntington Learning Centers in Tysons and Springfield, police said.

In addition, Cummins has taught at schools in Northern Virginia and given private lessons at his home, according to police and his website. He is also the director of the McLean Jazz Workshop. In addition, he has won arts awards and been recognized by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

Detectives began investigating Cummins in May 2018, after a juvenile revealed that he had been inappropriately touched by Cummins over several years, police said. In January, another victim came forward and disclosed he had been abused by Cummins for several years, as well, police said. The abuse occurred during lessons and at other times the juveniles were at Cummins’s home, police said.

Police said there may be additional victims and would like to hear from anyone concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Cummins. The Major Crimes Bureau can be reached at 703-246-7800.

No attorney was listed for Cummins in court records, and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

