“Denton was furious with ProPublica and the [reporter] because they published his true identity and discussed his role in Atomwaffen,” an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

While the reporter is not named, the description is of A.C. Thompson, who has written extensively about Denton and Atomwaffen.

According to prosecutors, Denton directed a group of neo-Nazis who harassed ProPublica and Thompson by calling in fake threats to law enforcement in hopes of provoking an overwhelming response — a practice known as “swatting.” They called the New York Police Department to ProPublica’s office in December 2018, according to the criminal complaint, claiming there was a pipe bomb, hostage and dead body inside.

A dozen officers responded and cleared the floor in question; one employee was there and “visibly shaken,” according to the complaint.

Two months later, prosecutors say the group called police to Thompson’s home in California, claiming he was armed and had just killed his wife. He and his wife were briefly detained by police.

According to the complaint, Denton confessed to his role in an interview with an undercover agent last month.

John William Kirby Kelley, a 19-year-old former student at Old Dominion University, is also charged in the conspiracy. He was identified after the group called in a fake threat at the school, according to court records, and he then accidentally called school authorities again using his listed phone number.

The group kept a long list of targets, including many public officials and journalists, on a website called DoxBin, according to prosecutors. Over a hundred such calls were actually made, according to prosecutors.

The same Google Voice number was used to call in fake threats on a Cabinet official who lives in Alexandria, Va., the Alfred Street Baptist Church, ODU, ProPublica’s office and Thompson, according to law enforcement.

One victim on the list was Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Leonard G. Pitts Jr. He was ordered out of his home and handcuffed by police after the false report made in June.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization that tracks anti-Semitism, first identified Denton as an Atomwaffen leader in 2018. ProPublica subsequently reported that Denton, under the codename “Rape,” was in charge of the group, designing its recruitment, training and promotional materials.

According to the ADL, Atomwaffen began among young members of an online extremist forum who wanted to move into real-life action. Atomwaffen has been linked to at least five killings across the country.

The group promotes what’s called “accererationist” philosophy: the belief that neo-Nazis should engage in atrocities to spur the collapse of society and a race war in which white people will come out on top.

“This particular community brought together white supremacists who had similar backgrounds – young ... struggles with depression, anxiety and suicide,” senior ADL researcher Joanna Mendelson said.

Though violent, Atomwaffen was never large, Mendelson said, and its numbers have been declining thanks to investigations, arrests and crackdowns by tech companies. She estimated there are only about 20 active members in the country.