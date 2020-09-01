Noting the mass arrests three weeks ago of 42 people who police said were in a group that spray-painted buildings and set fire to patio umbrellas in Northwest Washington’s Adams Morgan area, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin told Bowser in his own letter that he had no choice but to drop charges against all but one defendant.

“The ‘42 rioters’ were arrested as a collective by MPD and presented to the Office without any articulable facts linking criminal conduct to each individual arrested,” Sherwin wrote in his letter. “Simply put, we cannot charge crimes on the basis of mere presence or guilt by association.”

In his letter, Sherwin says he met with police leaders to request help “to further develop these cases to establish a bare minimum of probable cause. To date, no sufficient evidence has materialized.”

Bowser’s office did not immediately comment on Sherwin’s letter. But the Bowser administration said Monday that Sherwin’s office has declined police applications for 28 arrest and search warrants related to the unrest and has not yet processed two dozen others. Sherwin did not address these warrants in his letter.

This new conflict over the response in the nation’s capital to months of disruptive and sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality comes against a backdrop of deadly violence at demonstrations in Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore.

It pits a federal prosecutor selected by the Trump administration against a mayor who has emerged as a leading Democratic voice on urban issues and a sharp critic of President Trump. It comes two months before an election in which the president is portraying himself as the “law and order” candidate and accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.

The discord brewing in the District appears to flip that script, involving broader disagreements over tactics and strategies used to shut down civil unrest. It puts Bowser in an unusual position — a liberal Black mayor defending law enforcement and accusing a U.S. attorney with failing to support her officers and residents affected by unrest.

Black Lives Matter DC tweeted that Bowser is asking for Trump’s assistance in “creating political prisoners,” while Sherwin’s letter echoes complaints heard from criminal defendants and defense attorneys who accuse police of making indiscriminate and mass arrests.

Meanwhile, Trump has been calling for Bowser and her police force to take a tougher stand, tweeting Sunday that she “should arrest these agitators and thugs! Clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!!”

Bowser fired back Monday, saying that her officers do make arrests and that it is Trump’s appointed prosecutor in the District who has failed to follow through. The tension seemed to grow as Sherwin responded in his letter, saying he cannot follow through on cases that lack merit.

“As I am sure you are aware, without some evidence to establish probable cause of a particular arrestee’s criminal conduct — e.g., a police officer’s observation or video footage of the alleged crime — we cannot bring federal charges,” Sherwin wrote. “Surely, by your comments, you are not suggesting that this Office skirt constitutional protections and due process.”

Authorities ran into similar evidentiary problems after the riot in January 2017 at the presidential inauguration. Officers arrested more than 230 people, many of them linked by police to a group called DisruptJ20, which authorities alleged was intent on vandalizing the city. In the end, 21 people pleaded guilty, five were acquitted at a trial and prosecutors dropped charges against the others, saying they were unable to link defendants to specific crimes.

Unlike states, where elected prosecutors handle serious cases, the District is unique in that the U.S. attorney’s office is tasked with prosecuting most local crimes and all federal cases. That means city police and federal prosecutors must work together on a daily basis.

Sherwin said his office has prosecuted more than 125 criminal cases since demonstrations began across the country in May, filing charges for assaults on police and civilians, breaking into private property and destruction of monuments.

“This represents the most criminal cases charged by any United States Attorney’s Office nationwide,” Sherwin wrote.

But he said arrests at violent demonstrations this past weekend also had problems with evidence. Prosecutors pursued charges against just one of 19 people arrested, saying it was the one case that met the “minimal threshold” of evidence.