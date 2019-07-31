An American flag is placed next to markers representing the people killed in a newsroom shooting at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Prosecutors will have access to jail records detailing mental and psychological evaluations of Jarrod Ramos, the Maryland man accused of killing five after blasting his way through the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper with a shotgun.

A judge ruled at a hearing Wednesday that prosecutors were entitled to review the records along with certain portions of Ramos’s jail file — part of the ongoing fight over what documents can be used to help determine whether he was competent at the time of the shooting.

Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible in the attack on June 28, 2018, and both sides have sought information to prove or rebut the notion that he was not mentally competent at the time.

Ramos, 39, of Laurel has been charged with five counts of murder and several related offenses in the newsroom shooting that left five dead: editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

[The lives lost in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting]

Ramos harbored a grudge against the Annapolis-area newspaper after one of its columnists wrote a story about his conviction in a stalking case involving a former high school classmate, police said. Ramos filed a defamation suit against the newspaper, which he lost, and began sending threatening letters and social media messages to staff members, police said.

Ramos, armed himself with smoke grenades, fired through the doors of the newspaper office with a shotgun during the attack, police and prosecutors said.

Ramos’s defense team has said that the suffered a “mental disorder” at the time of the shooting and has for at least the past decade.

At a hearing this month, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken granted prosecutors’ request for access to the jail records which would detail his calls, visitors, disciplinary history and interactions with guards and inmates, since he has been detained. The records, prosecutors said, could indicate competency.

On Wednesday, Ramos’s defense team sought to block sharing the mental and psychological files included in the jail records, saying it was privileged information and not something prosecutors could review this early in the case.

“There is no right of pretrial discovery of privileged records,” said William Davis, one of Ramos’s public defenders.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess countered that Ramos forfeited that privilege by raising his mental condition as a possible defense.

The records are “crucial” and “highly relevant” as prosecutors seek to defeat Ramos’s plea of not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

“He is saying he could not control himself on June 28,” Leitess said. “The state has the right to challenge that.”

Ripken agreed, saying the records are fair game because the issue of whether Ramos is not criminally responsible due to a mental condition has “squarely been set forth by the defense in this case.”

Though the judge did allow the release of the records, at an earlier hearing, she gave Ramos’s attorneys the option of redacting details about professional visits, which they fear would reveal confidential information about defense strategy. Ripken reviewed and approved redactions in court Wednesday.

In a matter Ripken did not take up Wednesday, Ramos’s lawyers have requested client files from the attorney who represented the woman Ramos was convicted of stalking. Her attorney, Brennan McCarthy, said he planned to fight the release of the files, calling them “privileged information.” The records from McCarthy’s office and other issues are expected to be argued at another hearing before Ramos’s trial starts in November.

