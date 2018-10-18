During a standoff between Montgomery County police and Jean Natera Perez, a SWAT team officer fatally shot Natera Perez through the upstairs window on the right. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

A Maryland SWAT team’s actions were legally justified when one officer— after moving to the back of a townhouse — fatally shot a 30-year-old man through a bedroom window after he had holed up inside with his 3-year-old son and begun to set small fires, according to a review of the incident by prosecutors.

The July 23 shooting of Jean Natera Perez, in Montgomery County, was examined by prosecutors from neighboring Howard County under a standing agreement to review each other’s police-involved shootings.

Howard’s top prosecutor, Dario J. Broccolino, wrote a letter this week to Montgomery’s police chief stating that prosecutors had “unanimously concluded” the deadly force was justified and that his office was closing the case.

In a six-sentence statement, Broccolino noted that Natera Perez “had barricaded himself, and his toddler son, in the townhouse,” creating a hostage situation. Broccolino said his office watched officers’ body-worn camera footage, among other evidence, reviewed witness statements and consulted with an “expert in the use of force in similar hostage situations.”

Broccolino was not available for comment Thursday.

The standoff began about 8 p.m., when Natera Perez went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, saw her with a man, and became enraged. On a 911 call, police said, a woman could be heard screaming and a male voice saying, “I will kill you.”



Montgomery police officials released more details about incident this week, including a 911 recording and body-camera footage from the first officer who arrived. They said the officer who shot, eight-year veteran Edward Cochran, was on a rear deck, one floor below the window through which he shot Natera Perez.

Montgomery officials also repeated their earlier statements that the SWAT team’s actions were dictated by what officers saw as the imminent danger to the boy.

“For a child 3 years old, smoke inhalation could have been fatal within several minutes,” Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said Thursday. “Our priority was the safety of the child and making sure the child got out of there alive.”

Natera Perez’s family members continued to question the shooting.

They wondered why a rescue could not have been accomplished by breaking into the bedroom through a door or window. “I feel like there was a lot that could have been done before taking it to a shooting,” said Dilcia Natera, a sister of the victim.

She said her nephew has nightmares after seeing his father shot. “He asks, ‘When are we going to wake up my dad?’ ” Dilicia Natera said Thursday in the wake of the shooting review.

The first officer who arrived saw a man walking away from the townhouse and waving his arms, according to body-worn camera footage released by the police. The officer saw two people atop the front steps to the townhouse next to an open front door: Natera Perez and his ex-girlfriend. The officer pulled a yellow Taser and pointed it at Natera Perez as he approached.

“Come down here!” the officer yelled. “Come down here! Come down here, sir!”

Then several things happened at about the same time:

The woman steppedforward and called out: “My son is upstairs.”

Natera Perez turned and entered the house, closing the door.

When the woman realized what had happened, she tried to get back into the home, but couldn’t.

“My baby’s up there!” she cried out. “Please get my baby!”

The officer can be heard on the video talking into his radio, describing blood he’d seen on Natera Perez’s pants and how he appeared armed with a four-inch knife. The officer began walking to the back of the home as other officers arrived.

For more than an hour, the report said, police over a loudspeaker tried to persuade Natera Perez in English and Spanish to come out or at least release his son.

About 10:15 p.m., an officer saw Natera Perez light something on fire and throw it from a second- floor bedroom window onto the ground. Several minutes later, officers heard the boy scream and saw Natera Perez light more fires as smoke floated from the bedroom and smoke alarms sounded, according to Montgomery police.

Police officials said a SWAT team commander called for his team to force its way into the home to rescue the child and told the officers they could use lethal force “prior to or during the entry ” to stop Natera Perez from further endangering the child.

“Once we saw the fire, heard the smoke alarm, and heard the child scream, time was no longer on our side,” Manger said.

SWAT members entered through the basement but a door at the top of stairs leading to the main floor was barricaded, Manger said. Cochran, on the deck, saw Natera Perez and shot him, officials said.

Moments later, officers who had broken down the barricade proceeded through “heavy smoke” in the house and made it to the upstairs bedroom. The boy was on a bed uninjured but beside a bloody knife.

Manger said the threat to the boy was immediate, and in such situations, the safety of the hostage takes priority. Otherwise, Manger said, “we would have talked to Mr. Perez all night if need be.”