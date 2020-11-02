On Monday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District said federal prosecutors “no papered” Brown’s case. That means prosecutors dismissed the charges against Brown, but could refile them at a later date if they determine there is additional evidence.
Last month, Hylton was riding an electric moped on a sidewalk without a helmet, police said. They said a squad car with four D.C. officers inside attempted to stop Hylton. As the police car followed Hylton, he rode out of an alley and was struck by a van.
Police said they are investigating whether the officers pursued Hylton for a traffic infraction, which would be a violation of department policy.
Demonstrators have contended that the police chased Hylton to his death. Vigils and protests have been held since Monday, both at the scene of the collision and outside the 4th Police District headquarters, less than a mile away.