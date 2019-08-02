Prosecutors have dismissed a case involving a man who had been arrested in connection with 21 burglaries targeting dry cleaners, restaurants and other businesses, most in neighborhoods in Northwest Washington.

The man’s defense attorney, Terrence Austin of the District’s Public Defender Service, had questioned the veracity of two people who identified his client as a possible suspect. He also noted that authorities had linked his client to many of the burglaries by the similar way they were carried out — using a weighted book bag to shatter glass windows and doors.

Austin said in court documents that two other burglaries fitting that pattern happened while Richard Dorman, 59, of Germantown, Md., was in custody.

The attorney noted that money and other items taken, along with signature white gardening gloves with red fingertips that were caught by surveillance cameras during many of the crimes, were never found.

After dismissing the case, a prosecutor wrote in a court document that authorities are “investigating another suspect as the perpetrator in the series of commercial burglaries for which Mr. Dorman was initially arrested and charged.”

Spokeswomen for D.C. police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment, saying the burglary cases remain under investigation. Austin, the defense attorney, also declined to comment.

The case was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could refile charges against Dorman if additional evidence is discovered. According to court documents, prosecutors still want to search Dorman’s cellphone that was seized when he was arrested in March.

Austin wrote in court documents that his client found that out when he asked police for his phone after he was freed from jail.

Police declined to turn it over to him, and prosecutors later argued that they wanted to search Dorman’s phone “for the purpose of excluding him” from the burglaries.

The defense attorney argued in court filings that such a search would be unconstitutional because his client is no longer implicated in the burglaries. A Superior Court judge will take up the matter at a hearing Aug. 9.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.

