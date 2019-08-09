Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a 22-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in a barber shop in the heart of historic Anacostia in July, according to court documents.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not respond Friday to an inquiry about the case. Prosecutors did not explain their decision in a one-sentence filing in D.C. Superior Court dropping charges against Dalonta Jackson of Southeast.

The shooting occurred during the afternoon of July 10 inside New Creations Hair Salon Plus in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, a busy commercial strip.

Police identified the person killed as Andre Cortez Broadie, 22, of Northeast. Three weeks after the shooting, police said they arrested Jackson and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

In court documents, police said Broadie and several other men barged into the shop at about 3:30 p.m. and confronted Jackson, who worked there as a barber and was cutting a customer’s hair.

Police said Jackson lives on Green Street, which was involved in a neighborhood feud with residents of Cedar Heights, a sub-division about two minutes away. Both areas are in Anacostia.

[Man shot inside Anacostia barber shop]

An arrest affidavit says Broadie and his group fought with Jackson with lamps and hair driers. Police said in the affidavit that surveillance video shows the attackers running toward the exit.

In an interview with police before he was arrested, court filings show, Jackson told them he had been at the shop but denied having or firing a gun.

Police said they charged Jackson with murder on July 27. But two days later at Jackson’s initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court, prosecutors dropped the murder charge and added a count of felon in possession with a handgun. Prosecutors dropped the felon-in-possession case Friday.

“The prosecution looked at the case and discovered what we already knew, that Mr. Jackson was innocent of all the charges,” the D.C.Public Defender Service, which represented Jackson, said in a statement.

