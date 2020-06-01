After making their initial appearances in D.C. Superior Court, nearly all defendants were apparently freed pending future court appearances. Renata Cooper, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District, declined to comment on the cases.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that 88 arrests were made, 44 involving charges of felony rioting. But when the arrestees appeared in Superior Court on Monday, the U.S. attorney’s office dismissed rioting charges against most of the defendants. A handful still face that count.

AD

AD

Sporadic looting on Saturday and early Sunday spiraled Sunday night into Monday, leaving a path of destruction through downtown Washington and in other neighborhoods. Newsham said looting and property damage mainly occurred in businesses north of Lafayette Square as well as those in Tenleytown and Georgetown.

The alleged break-ins, thefts and vandalism occurred at an array of businesses in downtown Washington and Georgetown, according to court records, including Gucci and Nike retail outlets, the Dolcezza Gelato shop and a tobacco store called Smoke Island.

Joel Dilone, of Montgomery County, Md., said he felt compelled to join the protests Saturday and Sunday, and has no regrets, despite being arrested and charged with burglary and rioting.

AD

“I feel like being silent right now is still being pro-racist,” Dilone said. “I know other people were in the cell for a good cause, too.”

AD

Dilone said he is a manager at a car dealership and had never been arrested. He said he plans to fight the charges in court Aug. 30.

“The officers who arrested me were nice and peaceful,” Dilone said. “The only problem we really had is they stopped people for the wrong things.”

Dilone said he found some liquor bottles on a corner along Seventh Street NW, after two teenagers dropped them.

“I picked them up — free liquor,” Dilone said. “The police stated chasing me. I didn’t run. I didn’t do nothing. I stood my ground. They didn’t ask me no questions. They automatically thought I broke into the place. I didn’t want to argue with them to make it worse.”

AD

Dilone said he didn’t learn of the rioting allegation until he was in his holding cell and that he did not understand why he had been charged on that count. There were several people behind him at the time police approached him late Sunday, he said, and many of them were arrested as well.

AD

“I can’t really say too much,” Dilone said, adding that he wants to work directly with his lawyer to present his best defense.

“I’m a Latino and I feel like we have a voice, too. We’re part of a minority group. If we don’t speak up, nobody else will,” Dilone said after his release from detention Monday. “I don’t regret nothing I did yesterday. I don’t regret anything in life.”

AD

D.C. officials have said they welcome peaceful demonstrations, but some among the thousands who descended on the city appeared prepared for mayhem.

At a news conference over the weekend, hours before Sunday night’s riot, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she was “struck by how it was an organized group that appeared more bent on destruction than on protest.”

Newsham, standing at 16th and I streets NW on Sunday, just before the demonstration turned violent, warned of possible trouble ahead. “There’s a lot of energy and a lot of passion in the groups that are here,” he said.

AD