Casper advertised his website through Twitter and processed about 147 transactions for customer purchases, prosecutors said. At least 24 of Casper’s customers have complained that they never received their orders or refunds, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in the District, as well as other law enforcement officials nationwide, are aggressively going after people who they say are running scams that prey upon the fears sparked by the pandemic.

The U.S. attorneys in eastern and western Virginia recently announced the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, in partnership with the Virginia State Police and the FBI. They noted that phony websites claiming to sell high-demand medical supplies have popped up, fake charities have been calling seeking donations, and scammers posing as health authorities such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been sending phishing emails designed to download malware or extract personal information.

In January, Attorney General William P. Barr named Timothy J. Shea as the District’s interim U.S. attorney. Recently, Shea and D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine set up the COVID-19 Pandemic Fraud Hotline at 202-252-7022 and an email address to report such fraud, USADC.COVID19@usdoj.gov.

They have had reports of individuals and businesses using the Internet to market products falsely claiming to mitigate the virus.

In an interview Friday, Shea said his office has created a Metropolitan Area Covid-19 Anti-Fraud Task Force to investigate claims of people trying to exploit the pandemic for profit in the District, as well as work with local and federal agencies to investigate such allegations across the country.

Shea said scammers have falsely advertised coronavirus test kits and even “fake cures.” Most operations are run through the Internet, he said.

Shea said that within his office, various prosecution units have collaborated on the task force including fraud, health care, cyber, criminal investigative and prosecutors who focus on the District itself.

“We are taking a multi-disciplined approach to this,” Shea said.

In addition to scams, Shea said, prosecutors in his office are also focusing on other crimes that have emerged during the pandemic, including price gauging by businesses and hoarding of safety products. Shea said that while hoarding may not result in a criminal charge, it could result in civil fines.

In about a month, prosecutors in the office have handled at least eight District-based coronavirus scam cases, a spokeswoman said.

In the Casper case, prosecutors also alleged that his website solicited donations to the Global Coronavirus Relief Fund, claiming that donations would be used to support hospitals in China and other areas affected by the outbreak.

Prosecutors said Casper never gave any of the financial donations collected to hospitals in China affected by the virus.

Casper appeared for his initial hearing Friday in District Court via video and teleconferencing and was ordered to remain in D.C.’s jail. His attorney, Michelle Peterson, declined to comment.