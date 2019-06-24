A Capital Gazette newspaper rack displays the day's front page, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis after a shooter killed five people in the newsroom. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The man charged in the Capital Gazette shooting is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday as lawyers are expected to fight over whether prosecutors should have access to his tax records.

Prosecutors have demanded the financial records of Jarrod Ramos, 39, as they seek to beat back defense assertions that because of mental problems, Ramos should not be held criminally responsible for the newspaper shooting that left five dead .

Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible to all charges in the case — Maryland’s version of an insanity defense — citing a “mental disorder” that prevented him from conforming to the law.

Prosecutors have asked for tax records dating to 2003. The state argues that the documents “will clearly demonstrate the Defendant’s mental state in the years leading up to the events of June 28, 2018 and that he was, is, and remains an individual capable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct and to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Ramos’s attorneys have pushed back, saying the tax records are personal and confidential. The state’s reliance on tax records to attempt to prove Ramos was able to adhere to the law is based on a “bald assertion,” defense attorneys wrote.

Jarrod Warren Ramos is accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland. (AP/AP)

Along with the fight over access to Ramos’s tax records, attorneys Tuesday are expected to argue a number of motions in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court as his November trial approaches.

The hearing comes days before the first anniversary of the shooting, in which prosecutors allege Ramos blasted through the doors of the Annapolis-area newsroom with a shotgun because of a long-standing grudge against the publication.

Police say Ramos planned the attack on the newspaper, armed with smoke grenades and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Ramos is accused of killing five people: editorial editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

Ramos acted out of a vendetta against the paper after a columnist published a piece about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate through social media, police and prosecutors said.

Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper years before the shooting that he lost, and sent the publication threatening messages via social media and letters.

Last year, Ramos plotted the attack against the Capital Gazette, prosecutors say, barricading doors to prevent people from escaping after shooting out the glass doors to the office. Police quickly stormed the scene and found Ramos had laid down his shotgun and hid under a desk.

Defense attorneys have also filed a motion to split Ramos’s trial, asking that the issue of guilt be considered separately from whether Ramos should be held criminally responsible if there were a conviction.

The motion’s hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

